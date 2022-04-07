Astrantus Ltd Invests $456,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $95,128. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.