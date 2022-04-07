MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $91.72. Approximately 1,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

MGPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock worth $1,336,380 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

