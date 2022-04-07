Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 60.48 and last traded at 60.06. Approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 77,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.86.

CCSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 57.99.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.