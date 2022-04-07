Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 669,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,721,407 shares.The stock last traded at $43.29 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

