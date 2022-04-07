Acuity Brands (AYI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00.

3/31/2022 – Acuity Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Acuity Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/17/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00.

3/15/2022 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

NYSE:AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

