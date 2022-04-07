Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 226,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,301 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,755,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

