Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.60

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 17138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.43.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.