Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.60

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 17138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

