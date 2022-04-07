Global Net Lease, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 941.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.