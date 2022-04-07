Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.