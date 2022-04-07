Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

