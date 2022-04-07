Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

