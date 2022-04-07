Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.93 or 0.00036628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $132,390.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

