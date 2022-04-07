Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Volume Hits $67,013.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $490,772.30 and approximately $67,013.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

