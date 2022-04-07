VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,477.47

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $136,477.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,501.36 or 0.99995642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00062795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002092 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,857,538 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.