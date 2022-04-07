ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.44. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

