Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $14.09

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $13.66. Similarweb shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 430 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $198,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

