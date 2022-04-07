Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 110,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,796 shares.The stock last traded at $77.48 and had previously closed at $79.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.