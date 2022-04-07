Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

