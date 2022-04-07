Reviewing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.00 $801.00 million $16.02 N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 8 5 0 2.38 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

