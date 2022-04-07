Astrantus Ltd Invests $596,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,515 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

