Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

