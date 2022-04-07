Analysts Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT at $7.13

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

