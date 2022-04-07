Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$784.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 in the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

