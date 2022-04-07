Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.
Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$784.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 in the last three months.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
