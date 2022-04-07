Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

