One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.