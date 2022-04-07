One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.91.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
