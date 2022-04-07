Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 457,781 shares.The stock last traded at $55.17 and had previously closed at $55.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.