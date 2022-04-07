Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $40.56. 2,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,024,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

