Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.46. 11,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.