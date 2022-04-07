Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.53. 163,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,111,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.