Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

