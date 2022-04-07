12,700 Shares in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

