Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $852,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

NOCT opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

