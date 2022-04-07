Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

