Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

EW stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

