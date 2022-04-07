Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.