Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Financial Analysis

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Two Harbors Investment and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Simon Property Group 0 5 11 0 2.69

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus target price of $6.01, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $160.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.44 $187.23 million $0.39 13.13 Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 8.21 $2.25 billion $6.84 18.69

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 111.05% 15.39% 2.33% Simon Property Group 43.97% 58.02% 6.26%

Risk and Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Two Harbors Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

