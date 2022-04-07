Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -772.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.