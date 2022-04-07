Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $10.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,729,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 946,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Zynga by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 562,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

