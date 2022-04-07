MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MMD stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

