Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

NYSE GS opened at $316.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

