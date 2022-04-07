Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

