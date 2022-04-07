Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 475 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $179.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

