Paramount Global Class A common Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of PARAA stock opened at 38.61 on Thursday. Paramount Global Class A common has a 52-week low of 31.18 and a 52-week high of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35.
Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)
