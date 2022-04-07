Paramount Global Class A common Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 38.61 on Thursday. Paramount Global Class A common has a 52-week low of 31.18 and a 52-week high of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

