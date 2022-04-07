SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $54.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

SKYW stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

