Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.
Humana stock opened at $449.05 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
