Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $449.05 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.