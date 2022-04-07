Robert W. Baird Raises Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $34.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.