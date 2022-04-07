Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $837.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $498.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

