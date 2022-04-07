Platform Technology Partners Has $203,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.