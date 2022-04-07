Platform Technology Partners Sells 198 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

