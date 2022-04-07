Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $17,918,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.