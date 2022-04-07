Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

